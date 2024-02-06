Shot-tracking technology leads to Cape Girardeau arrest

Cape Girardeau's ShotSpotter system led police to arrest a man early Monday morning, March 6.
According to a social media post, Cape Girardeau Police Department officers responded to the 500 block of South Ellis Street and located Gary Harris, 63. The post says officers determined Harris fired a weapon in the area. They located a firearm, the post says.
Harris is being held in lieu of $100,000 cash bond on a felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.
