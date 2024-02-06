All sections
March 21, 2024
Shot-hearing system leads to arrest in Sikeston
SIKESTON — Sikeston’s new gunshot detection technology has led to the arrest of a man on charges of illegally possessing a firearm.

On Monday, March 18, officers with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety were alerted to gunfire within the city using a new technology known as ShotSpotter, according to Capt. Jon Broom with Sikeston DPS. The technology allows officers to quickly respond and locate victims of gun violence, witnesses or evidence related to a shooting, he said.

Members of the criminal investigation unit also responded and obtained a search warrant for a nearby residence, Broom said. During the search, investigators located a stolen AK-47 from Charleston, which they believed to be the gun used in this incident.

Investigators were also able to make an arrest in this case.

Antwan Terrance Davis, 31, of Sikeston was arrested and charged through Scott County with unlawful possession of a firearm and stealing/firearm. Davis had previously been convicted of a felony and prohibited from possessing or owning a firearm.

Davis is being held in the Scott County jail without bond.

Local News
Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

