Shoppers flock to ALDI for grand opening in Jackson

More than 130 shoppers waited in line Thursday, Dec. 7, for the City of Jackson's new ALDI grocery store at 2502 E. Jackson Blvd. to open. They had been waiting since the crack of dawn, or even earlier, bundled in warm jackets and carrying their folding chairs in shopping carts.
"I love ALDI. I'm very excited," said Angela Emerson, the first shopper in line. "I'm from Cape (Girardeau), but we needed another store."
Emerson arrived at the store at 3:30 a.m. Five hours later, she was the first customer to walk through its doors.
At 8:15 a.m., Jackson government and business leaders, as well ALDI management, hosted a ribbon- cutting in front of the store's main entrance. The shoppers poured in and began browsing the aisles.
A few spots behind Emerson, Tamala Smith had stood in line with her mother, Carolyn Sinks, her daughter, Ashley Chapman, and her granddaughter, Gabby Chapman. They had been lined up since 6:30 a.m.
"We're ALDI nerds," Smith said. "It's nice. It's going to be a great asset to Jackson ... we like the goodie aisle."
The first 100 customers in line received ALDI gift cards and gift bags of store products. All shoppers who visit the store until Sunday, Dec. 10, will be eligible to enter a sweepstakes for a $500 ALDI gift card.
The 21,682-square-foot market is the first ALDI location in Jackson. Nearby ALDI stores are in Cape Girardeau, Perryville, Sikeston and Poplar Bluff, Missouri.
"We're pleased to have a new business in Jackson," Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs said. "I think it will fill somewhat of a void that we've had in enough grocery stores in Jackson because we know a lot of our grocery business goes outside of the city. This will bring some of those sales into Jackson, which will be good, and it will also have an additional offering for our citizens to shop in Jackson. I knew it'd be a great turnout, but it's even bigger than I thought."
The Jackson ALDI location will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. It offers in-person and online shopping, as well as curbside pickup.
A German company, ALDI operates thousands of grocery stores across the United States, Europe, Australia and China.