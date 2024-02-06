All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsDecember 8, 2023
Shoppers flock to ALDI for grand opening in Jackson
More than 130 shoppers waited in line Thursday, Dec. 7, for the City of Jackson's new ALDI grocery store at 2502 E. Jackson Blvd. to open. They had been waiting since the crack of dawn, or even earlier, bundled in warm jackets and carrying their folding chairs in shopping carts...
Christopher Borro
Shoppers Anna Vollink, left, Wyatt Blattel, back, and Darlene Barnhart, right, peruse the aisles Thursday, Dec. 7, after ALDI opened its first store in Jackson. Barnhart said she liked shopping at ALDI because it offers different products than other stores do.
Shoppers Anna Vollink, left, Wyatt Blattel, back, and Darlene Barnhart, right, peruse the aisles Thursday, Dec. 7, after ALDI opened its first store in Jackson. Barnhart said she liked shopping at ALDI because it offers different products than other stores do.Christopher Borro

More than 130 shoppers waited in line Thursday, Dec. 7, for the City of Jackson's new ALDI grocery store at 2502 E. Jackson Blvd. to open. They had been waiting since the crack of dawn, or even earlier, bundled in warm jackets and carrying their folding chairs in shopping carts.

"I love ALDI. I'm very excited," said Angela Emerson, the first shopper in line. "I'm from Cape (Girardeau), but we needed another store."

Emerson arrived at the store at 3:30 a.m. Five hours later, she was the first customer to walk through its doors.

At 8:15 a.m., Jackson government and business leaders, as well ALDI management, hosted a ribbon- cutting in front of the store's main entrance. The shoppers poured in and began browsing the aisles.

A few spots behind Emerson, Tamala Smith had stood in line with her mother, Carolyn Sinks, her daughter, Ashley Chapman, and her granddaughter, Gabby Chapman. They had been lined up since 6:30 a.m.

Scores of shoppers braved the cold Thursday to line up before ALDI opened Thursday, Dec. 7 in Jackson. The first 100 customers in line received a gift bag of select ALDI products.
Scores of shoppers braved the cold Thursday to line up before ALDI opened Thursday, Dec. 7 in Jackson. The first 100 customers in line received a gift bag of select ALDI products.Christopher Borro
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"We're ALDI nerds," Smith said. "It's nice. It's going to be a great asset to Jackson ... we like the goodie aisle."

The first 100 customers in line received ALDI gift cards and gift bags of store products. All shoppers who visit the store until Sunday, Dec. 10, will be eligible to enter a sweepstakes for a $500 ALDI gift card.

The 21,682-square-foot market is the first ALDI location in Jackson. Nearby ALDI stores are in Cape Girardeau, Perryville, Sikeston and Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

"We're pleased to have a new business in Jackson," Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs said. "I think it will fill somewhat of a void that we've had in enough grocery stores in Jackson because we know a lot of our grocery business goes outside of the city. This will bring some of those sales into Jackson, which will be good, and it will also have an additional offering for our citizens to shop in Jackson. I knew it'd be a great turnout, but it's even bigger than I thought."

The Jackson ALDI location will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. It offers in-person and online shopping, as well as curbside pickup.

The ALDI grocery store in Jackson sells a variety of meat, produce, dairy, frozen foods, canned and boxed foods, household essentials, cleaning supplies and other goods. It will be open daily 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The ALDI grocery store in Jackson sells a variety of meat, produce, dairy, frozen foods, canned and boxed foods, household essentials, cleaning supplies and other goods. It will be open daily 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.Christopher Borro

A German company, ALDI operates thousands of grocery stores across the United States, Europe, Australia and China.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jor...
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for fa...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
NewsSep. 22
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
NewsSep. 22
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
NewsSep. 22
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy