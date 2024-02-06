Shoppers flock to ALDI for grand opening in Jackson

More than 130 shoppers waited in line Thursday, Dec. 7, for the City of Jackson's new ALDI grocery store at 2502 E. Jackson Blvd. to open. They had been waiting since the crack of dawn, or even earlier, bundled in warm jackets and carrying their folding chairs in shopping carts.

"I love ALDI. I'm very excited," said Angela Emerson, the first shopper in line. "I'm from Cape (Girardeau), but we needed another store."

Emerson arrived at the store at 3:30 a.m. Five hours later, she was the first customer to walk through its doors.

At 8:15 a.m., Jackson government and business leaders, as well ALDI management, hosted a ribbon- cutting in front of the store's main entrance. The shoppers poured in and began browsing the aisles.

A few spots behind Emerson, Tamala Smith had stood in line with her mother, Carolyn Sinks, her daughter, Ashley Chapman, and her granddaughter, Gabby Chapman. They had been lined up since 6:30 a.m.