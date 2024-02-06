All sections
NewsOctober 29, 2017

Shooting reported on Themis Street

Cape Girardeau police and emergency medical workers were at the scene late Saturday of a shooting in the 3000 block of Themis Street. According to police-radio reports, the victim was inside an apartment and was shot in the arm through a window about 10 p.m...

Southeast Missourian

Cape Girardeau police and emergency medical workers were at the scene late Saturday of a shooting in the 3000 block of Themis Street.

According to police-radio reports, the victim was inside an apartment and was shot in the arm through a window about 10 p.m.

The victim was taken to a hospital. Officers secured the scene minutes after they arrived.

Police said they were on the lookout for a possible suspect in a black Chevrolet Silverado pickup going east on Themis Street.

Local News

