Shooting reported on Themis Street

Cape Girardeau police and emergency medical workers were at the scene late Saturday of a shooting in the 3000 block of Themis Street.
According to police-radio reports, the victim was inside an apartment and was shot in the arm through a window about 10 p.m.
The victim was taken to a hospital. Officers secured the scene minutes after they arrived.
Police said they were on the lookout for a possible suspect in a black Chevrolet Silverado pickup going east on Themis Street.
