Shooting reported in Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau police were investigating a shooting Friday evening, Feb. 2, in the area of Lexington Avenue and Sherwood Drive.
A social media post from Cape Girardeau Police Department indicated one victim had suffered non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.
One suspect was in custody, the release says.
