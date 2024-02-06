All sections
NewsDecember 21, 2021

Shooting reported at Shawnee Park Sports Complex

Southeast Missourian
A shooting was reported shortly after noon Tuesday at Shawnee Park Sports Complex.

Sgt. Joey Hann of Cape Girardeau Police Department said there was no ongoing threat at the scene.

"All evidence overwhelming indicated that it was a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound. Detectives are still investigating the matter," he said.

The Southeast Missourian does not routinely report on suicides, except those occurring in public.

Story Tags
Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

