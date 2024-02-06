Shooting reported at Shawnee Park Sports Complex

A shooting was reported shortly after noon Tuesday at Shawnee Park Sports Complex.
Sgt. Joey Hann of Cape Girardeau Police Department said there was no ongoing threat at the scene.
"All evidence overwhelming indicated that it was a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound. Detectives are still investigating the matter," he said.
The Southeast Missourian does not routinely report on suicides, except those occurring in public.
