All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsFebruary 9, 2022
Shooting leaves one dead in Cape
A shooting at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Cape Girardeau left one person dead, after the victim was shot while in a Chevrolet pickup near the intersection of College and South Frederick streets. ...
Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr
A shooting at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Cape Girardeau left one person dead, after the victim was shot while in a Chevrolet pickup near the intersection of College and South Frederick streets. Authorities identified the victim as Vincent Twiggs II, 40, of Cape Girardeau. The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad has been activated in the case, and authorities asked anyone with information about the incident to contact the unit — (573) 339-6621; anonymous call line, (573) 339-6313; or text CAPEPD to 847411.
A shooting at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Cape Girardeau left one person dead, after the victim was shot while in a Chevrolet pickup near the intersection of College and South Frederick streets. Authorities identified the victim as Vincent Twiggs II, 40, of Cape Girardeau. The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad has been activated in the case, and authorities asked anyone with information about the incident to contact the unit — (573) 339-6621; anonymous call line, (573) 339-6313; or text CAPEPD to 847411.Rick Fahr ~ Southeast Missourian
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Story Tags
Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
NewsOct. 4
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
NewsOct. 3
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
NewsOct. 3
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
NewsOct. 3
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
NewsOct. 2
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy