Shooting leaves one dead in Cape

A shooting at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Cape Girardeau left one person dead, after the victim was shot while in a Chevrolet pickup near the intersection of College and South Frederick streets. Authorities identified the victim as Vincent Twiggs II, 40, of Cape Girardeau. The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad has been activated in the case, and authorities asked anyone with information about the incident to contact the unit — (573) 339-6621; anonymous call line, (573) 339-6313; or text CAPEPD to 847411. Rick Fahr ~ Southeast Missourian