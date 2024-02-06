Shooting inside Cape business leaves 5 injured, 1 in serious condition

Five people were injured early Sunday morning when one or more shooters opened fire inside The River, formerly known as River Valley Banquet Hall, in Cape Girardeau.

One victim is in serious condition with multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann, and four victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries to the legs, arms or hips.

According to Hann, at about 1:05 a.m., officers were already dealing with a large crowd outside of the business at 631 S. Sprigg St. when the shooting occurred.

“Officers immediately rushed inside and discovered the shooter or shooters had fired multiple shots then fled,” Hann stated via text message Sunday.

At this time, no suspect or suspects have been identified.