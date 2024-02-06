Shooting inside Cape business leaves 5 injured, 1 in serious condition

Five people were injured early Sunday morning when one or more shooters opened fire inside The River, formerly known as River Valley Banquet Hall, in Cape Girardeau.
One victim is in serious condition with multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann, and four victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries to the legs, arms or hips.
According to Hann, at about 1:05 a.m., officers were already dealing with a large crowd outside of the business at 631 S. Sprigg St. when the shooting occurred.
“Officers immediately rushed inside and discovered the shooter or shooters had fired multiple shots then fled,” Hann stated via text message Sunday.
At this time, no suspect or suspects have been identified.
According to Hann, several direct witnesses who saw the entire event are not cooperating or offering suspect information.
The criminal investigation is ongoing, Hann stated, in addition to a review of business licensing and any code violations that may have occurred at the location.
Last year, the Cape Girardeau city manager denied a liquor license for the address citing shootings near the location. The decision went to appeal and the Cape Girardeau Liquor License Review Board upheld the city manager’s decision to deny the license, but city council failed to secure the four votes necessary to uphold the decision.
In July 2018, a fight behind the establishment required police deployment of pepper spray to disperse a hostile crowd. Shots were fired outside the location by at least three weapons April 27, leaving more than 40 shell casings and damaging eight vehicles.
The investigation into the most recent shooting is ongoing, and police are requesting anyone with information to come forward.
The Cape Girardeau Police Department can be reached via phone at (573) 335-6621 or by calling its anonymous tip line at (573) 339-6313. The police department can also be reached by email at police@cityofcape.org or by texting “CAPEPD” to 847411.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.