NewsOctober 1, 2017

Shooting injures person in Cape

One person was injured when shots were fired at 1:30 a.m. Saturday outside of a large party at 122 S. Hanover St. in Cape Girardeau, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Rick Schmidt. Schmidt said the victim was shot in the leg and taken to a local hospital emergency room, where he was treated and released...

Southeast Missourian

One person was injured when shots were fired at 1:30 a.m. Saturday outside of a large party at 122 S. Hanover St. in Cape Girardeau, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Rick Schmidt.

Schmidt said the victim was shot in the leg and taken to a local hospital emergency room, where he was treated and released.

No details about a suspect are known at this time.

“There were a lot of people at the party, and they were all as cooperative as they can be, but we have very little suspect information,” Schmidt said.

Anyone with information can contact the police department by texting “CAPEPD” to 847411 or calling (573) 339-6313.

Pertinent address:

122 S. Hanover St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

