Shooting in St. Louis kills 1, injures 9 young people

ST. LOUIS -- An overnight shooting in a downtown St. Louis office building killed a 17-year-old and wounded nine other teenagers, the city's police commissioner said Sunday.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Commissioner Robert Tracy identified the victim who was killed as 17-year-old Makao Moore. A spokesman said a minor who had a handgun is in police custody as a person of interest.

Tracy said victims ranging in age from 15 to 19 suffered gunshot wounds. Some were shot just once or grazed; others were hit multiple times.

A 17-year-old girl was trampled as she fled, seriously injuring her spine, Tracy said.

Police believe teenagers were having a party in an office space on 14th Street and Washington Avenue when the shooting broke out around 1 a.m. Sunday. Shell casings from AR-15-style rifles and other firearms were scattered on the ground.

The building at 1409 Washington Ave. where 10 teens were shot overnight, one fatally, during a party on the fifth floor of the building Sunday in downtown St. Louis. David Carson ~ St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP