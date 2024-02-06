Shooting in central Cape

Cape Girardeau authorities responded to a shooting in the 300 block of South Spring Street shortly after noon Wednesday.
The victim suffered a superficial wound in the incident, which occurred on Bloomfield and Hanover streets. The victim drove to the Spring Street location after the incident.
Authorities found handgun shell casings at the scene and bullet holes in the victim's vehicle.
According to Cape Girardeau Police Department Sgt. Joey Hann, there are no suspects at this time. Anyone with information on this matter may contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department.
