Shooting in Cape injures one person

Editor's Note: This story has been edited to correct the location of the reported shooting.
A person was injured in a shooting Wednesday in the 300 block of North Park Drive in Cape Girardeau, police said.
The victim was transported by private vehicle to Southeast Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police Sgt. Joey Hann said.
Police responded to reports of shots fired at 2:55 p.m.
"One person in particular said that someone was shot but she would not offer any more details," Hann wrote in a text to the Southeast Missourian.
Officers found a passenger car with "fresh bullet holes as well as .22 caliber shell casings nearby," Hann wrote.
At that point, police were notified the shooting victim, a male, was at the hospital, he added.
As of late Wednesday afternoon, no arrests had been made. Police department investigators were interviewing the victim, according to Hann.
