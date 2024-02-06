All sections
NewsAugust 22, 2019

Shooting in Cape injures one person

A person was injured in a shooting Wednesday in the 300 block of North Park Drive in Cape Girardeau, police said. The victim was transported by private vehicle to Southeast Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police Sgt. Joey Hann said. Police responded to reports of shots fired at 2:55 p.m...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

Editor's Note: This story has been edited to correct the location of the reported shooting.

A person was injured in a shooting Wednesday in the 300 block of North Park Drive in Cape Girardeau, police said.

The victim was transported by private vehicle to Southeast Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police Sgt. Joey Hann said.

Police responded to reports of shots fired at 2:55 p.m.

"One person in particular said that someone was shot but she would not offer any more details," Hann wrote in a text to the Southeast Missourian.

Officers found a passenger car with "fresh bullet holes as well as .22 caliber shell casings nearby," Hann wrote.

At that point, police were notified the shooting victim, a male, was at the hospital, he added.

As of late Wednesday afternoon, no arrests had been made. Police department investigators were interviewing the victim, according to Hann.

Story Tags
Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

