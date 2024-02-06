Shooting forces Caruthersville schools lockdown

Schools in a Southeast Missouri town locked down briefly Wednesday morning in response to a shooting incident.
A release from the Caruthersville (Missouri) Police Department indicated a mid-town shooting at about 8 a.m. led authorities to lock down schools until they secured the area.
Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers assisted in the security effort, and schools reopened afterward.
The shooting victim, a 20-year-old man, was shot several times, the release stated, and was airlifted to a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
As of Wednesday afternoon, no suspect had been taken into custody.
