NewsFebruary 4, 2021

Shooting forces Caruthersville schools lockdown

Schools in a Southeast Missouri town locked down briefly Wednesday morning in response to a shooting incident. A release from the Caruthersville (Missouri) Police Department indicated a mid-town shooting at about 8 a.m. led authorities to lock down schools until they secured the area...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

Schools in a Southeast Missouri town locked down briefly Wednesday morning in response to a shooting incident.

A release from the Caruthersville (Missouri) Police Department indicated a mid-town shooting at about 8 a.m. led authorities to lock down schools until they secured the area.

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers assisted in the security effort, and schools reopened afterward.

The shooting victim, a 20-year-old man, was shot several times, the release stated, and was airlifted to a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

As of Wednesday afternoon, no suspect had been taken into custody.

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

