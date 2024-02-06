Shooting death of Tamms woman investigated by Illinois State Police

The homicide of Stacy Carter-Gonzales, 48, of Tamms, Illinois, is under investigation, according to a news release issued by Illinois State Police.
On Friday, the Alexander County Sheriff's Department received a 911 call of a subject with a gunshot wound at a residence in Tamms, the release stated.
Upon arrival, it was discovered the victim, Carter-Gonzales, had died because of injuries sustained from the wounds, according to the release.
No other information was released.
The Illinois State Police is asking anyone who may have information about the homicide to contact ISP District 13 at (618) 542-2171.
