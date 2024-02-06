All sections
NewsDecember 19, 2023
Shooting at Cape Girardeau apartment complex leaves 1 injured
Southeast Missourian
A police patrol car sits in the parking lot of an apartment complex where a shooting was being investigated Monday, Dec. 18, in Cape Girardeau.Rick Fahr

A shooting in the 1900 block of Rock Creek Lane on Monday, Dec. 18, left one person injured.

According to a social media post from Cape Girardeau Police Department, the incident occurred shortly before 3 p.m. and involved a domestic dispute. The victim's injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, but the victim was transported to a local hospital, according to the post.

Police described the suspect as a black male, bald, wearing dark-color clothing with a white ski mask and black boots.

Authorities ask anyone with information about the suspect to contact the police department at (573) 335-6621; anonymous tip line, (573) 339-6313; or text "CAPEPD" to 847411.

