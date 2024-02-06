Shooting at Cape Girardeau apartment complex leaves 1 injured

A shooting in the 1900 block of Rock Creek Lane on Monday, Dec. 18, left one person injured.
According to a social media post from Cape Girardeau Police Department, the incident occurred shortly before 3 p.m. and involved a domestic dispute. The victim's injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, but the victim was transported to a local hospital, according to the post.
Police described the suspect as a black male, bald, wearing dark-color clothing with a white ski mask and black boots.
Authorities ask anyone with information about the suspect to contact the police department at (573) 335-6621; anonymous tip line, (573) 339-6313; or text "CAPEPD" to 847411.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.