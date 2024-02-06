News December 19, 2023

Shooting at Cape Girardeau apartment complex leaves 1 injured

A shooting in the 1900 block of Rock Creek Lane on Monday, Dec. 18, left one person injured. According to a social media post from Cape Girardeau Police Department, the incident occurred shortly before 3 p.m. and involved a domestic dispute. The victim's injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, but the victim was transported to a local hospital, according to the post...