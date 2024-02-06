All sections
January 12, 2024

Shooting at 900 block of Hackberry Street leaves juvenile injured

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
The Cape Girardeau Police Department (CGPD) responded to a shots fired call leading to one juvenile being taken to the hospital on Thursday, Jan. 11.

According to a CGPD news release, when the police arrived they were advised a juvenile had been driven to the hospital for "non-life threatening injuries." Officers called the hospital to contact the juvenile victim but he would not cooperate, according to the release.

"The victim was uncooperative with officers and left the hospital against medical advice," the news release stated.

The police stated they were able to contact the driver who dropped off the victim at the hospital. While speaking to the driver and searching the vehicle, officers noticed bullet holes and found a loaded firearm that was previously reported stolen in the vehicle. The driver was also a juvenile.

The driver was taken into custody by the CGPD for questioning and the department stated that it is an ongoing investigation.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here.

