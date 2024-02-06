Shooting at 900 block of Hackberry Street leaves juvenile injured

"The victim was uncooperative with officers and left the hospital against medical advice," the news release stated.

The police stated they were able to contact the driver who dropped off the victim at the hospital. While speaking to the driver and searching the vehicle, officers noticed bullet holes and found a loaded firearm that was previously reported stolen in the vehicle. The driver was also a juvenile.

The driver was taken into custody by the CGPD for questioning and the department stated that it is an ongoing investigation.