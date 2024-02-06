Shogun owner relocates restaurant, reshapes former Denny's

New York-style furnishings, imported décor and multicolored water features have transformed what used to be Denny’s restaurant in Cape Girardeau into the new Shogun Japanese Hibachi & Sushi.
The space at 161 West Drive opened March 1, according to owner Gong “Thomas” Lin.
Through a translator, Lin said Friday the 6,000-square-foot remodel required 15 to 17 workers over the course of one year.
Shogun Japanese Hibachi & Sushi features 10 hibachi grills and seats 182 customers.
“The old Denny’s boss and owner had a talk with me before, a long time ago,” Lin said. “He said he had some plans to sell this place.”
Lin said he thought the place was a good location, since he wished to upgrade from the restaurant’s previous home nearby at 289 S. Broadview St.
And, according to Lin, “all of the food” has been upgraded, and the sushi menu has been updated from 60 offerings to 130.
“The design, most ideas, is from New York,” Lin said.
He said since opening, the location’s top seller is the Temptation Roll, made of tempura, cream cheese and avocado, lobster salad, spicy mayo, eel sauce and fish eggs.
