Shogun owner relocates restaurant, reshapes former Denny's

New York-style furnishings, imported décor and multicolored water features have transformed what used to be Denny’s restaurant in Cape Girardeau into the new Shogun Japanese Hibachi & Sushi.

The space at 161 West Drive opened March 1, according to owner Gong “Thomas” Lin.

Through a translator, Lin said Friday the 6,000-square-foot remodel required 15 to 17 workers over the course of one year.

Shogun Japanese Hibachi & Sushi features 10 hibachi grills and seats 182 customers.

“The old Denny’s boss and owner had a talk with me before, a long time ago,” Lin said. “He said he had some plans to sell this place.”