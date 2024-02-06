Shock, tears from Ukrainian students at SEMO after invasion

Viktoriia Kisil and Tetiana "Tania" Dronova, natives of the Vinnytsya region of central Ukraine, are master's level students and roommates at Southeast Missouri State University.

The news of this week's Russian invasion of Ukraine, called Europe's "breadbasket" because of the nation's agricultural orientation, is still raw and fresh for the pair.

"I still can't believe it's happened," Dronova said.

"I said to myself, 'No, no way,' then I called my parents and they confirmed it. I'm still in shock."

Kisil echoed her friend's sentiments.

"We are so emotional, we are crying, it is the most tragic scenario. We have big fears about our families and our country," she said.

Kisil and Dronova, whose home territory is roughly halfway between the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and the port city of Odesa, are studying at SEMO as part of a joint agreement between Southeast and Ukraine's Vinnytsya State Pedogogical University.

Kisil will graduate from SEMO in May and Dronova will follow in 2023. Both expect to teach English as a second language in Ukraine.

Families

"When this all started, it was about 6 a.m. in Ukraine and I called my parents. My mom's voice was so worried. She said 1 kilometer (0.621 miles) away from our house, there is a military base and it exploded. The noise was awful and the sky was live because of the fire. They got scared and started to collect all documents immediately and food and clothes," Dronova said.