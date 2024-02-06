All sections
NewsFebruary 25, 2022

Shock, tears from Ukrainian students at SEMO after invasion

Viktoriia Kisil and Tetiana "Tania" Dronova, natives of the Vinnytsya region of central Ukraine, are master's level students and roommates at Southeast Missouri State University. The news of this week's Russian invasion of Ukraine, called Europe's "breadbasket" because of the nation's agricultural orientation, is still raw and fresh for the pair...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Tetiana "Tania" Dronova, left, and Viktoriia Kisil wear Ukrainian attire during Southeast Missouri State University's Carpe Diem event Nov. 19, at which the pair presented information about their nation's culture and history to SEMO students.
Tetiana "Tania" Dronova, left, and Viktoriia Kisil wear Ukrainian attire during Southeast Missouri State University's Carpe Diem event Nov. 19, at which the pair presented information about their nation's culture and history to SEMO students.

Viktoriia Kisil and Tetiana "Tania" Dronova, natives of the Vinnytsya region of central Ukraine, are master's level students and roommates at Southeast Missouri State University.

The news of this week's Russian invasion of Ukraine, called Europe's "breadbasket" because of the nation's agricultural orientation, is still raw and fresh for the pair.

"I still can't believe it's happened," Dronova said.

"I said to myself, 'No, no way,' then I called my parents and they confirmed it. I'm still in shock."

Kisil echoed her friend's sentiments.

"We are so emotional, we are crying, it is the most tragic scenario. We have big fears about our families and our country," she said.

Kisil and Dronova, whose home territory is roughly halfway between the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and the port city of Odesa, are studying at SEMO as part of a joint agreement between Southeast and Ukraine's Vinnytsya State Pedogogical University.

Kisil will graduate from SEMO in May and Dronova will follow in 2023. Both expect to teach English as a second language in Ukraine.

Families

"When this all started, it was about 6 a.m. in Ukraine and I called my parents. My mom's voice was so worried. She said 1 kilometer (0.621 miles) away from our house, there is a military base and it exploded. The noise was awful and the sky was live because of the fire. They got scared and started to collect all documents immediately and food and clothes," Dronova said.

Kisil said her family has also heard the drumbeat of war.

"My village is more or less safe for now but in some close territories, there are already some explosions," she said.

U.S. response

"We would expect some help for our army to make it stronger. They're so brave in defending our country but it would be great if the United States would support us with the military and with equipment," Dronova said.

"We also expect some moral support and restrictions as much as possible, which could turn companies against Russia," Kisil added.

At the White House on Thursday, President Joe Biden announced a new wave of sanctions against Russia to "impose severe cost on the Russian economy, both immediately and over time," while reiterating U.S. troops would not engage in direct conflict in Ukraine.

Faith and future

Both women said they would be praying.

"We wish we were at home right now to support our parents and families and be there for them but we will stay here and pray for them," said Kisil, who self-identified as Roman Catholic.

Dronova, who said her family was "not as religious" as Kisil's, identified as Orthodox and Protestant in seconding her roommate's thoughts.

"We will pray for the peace of Ukraine," Dronova said, adding, "We want the least amount of bloodshed. We want an end to this peacefully. We're not politicians. We can't predict what is going to happen but we'd like an end to this as soon as possible."

