All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsAugust 10, 2021

Shock, sadness following death of former Cape city official Julia Jones

Julia Jones, the former director of the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department, died Monday at age 62. Family members confirmed to the Southeast Missourian that Jones succumbed to melanoma. Jones formally retired four weeks ago on July 12 after a decade-long tenure and said at the time she was looking forward to “a new adventure” with her husband, Mike — which she said would include splitting time between her Cape Girardeau hometown and Florida, where she had previously lived and was employed for three decades. ...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Julia Jones smiles after mounting her horse Princess inside the Remley Equestrian Center on May 31, 2019, in Cape Girardeau.
Julia Jones smiles after mounting her horse Princess inside the Remley Equestrian Center on May 31, 2019, in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

Julia Jones, the former director of the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department, died Monday at age 62.

Family members confirmed to the Southeast Missourian that Jones succumbed to melanoma.

Jones formally retired four weeks ago on July 12 after a decade-long tenure and said at the time she was looking forward to “a new adventure” with her husband, Mike — which she said would include splitting time between her Cape Girardeau hometown and Florida, where she had previously lived and was employed for three decades.

Julia and Mike Jones married in June 2017 after having dated since 2004.

Penny Williams has worked for more than 30 years for Parks and Rec as a recreation division manager and praised her late superior.

“I always teased (Julia) that the Parks and Recreation world changed the day she arrived (here) — 7.11.2011. (Julia) had impeccable attention to detail that will become more evident at the SportsPlex and will become even more evident as the Capaha Park renovation is completed,” Williams said. “(Julia) has made an everlasting impact in this community (and) took so much pride in landscaping and documenting it on social media with her famous Sunday morning flower parades. She liked to say, ‘Fun is our business but we take it very seriously.’”

Williams’ husband, Scott, also a recreation division manager, echoed his spouse’s laudatory remarks.

“(Julia) was an extremely positive leader who considered herself part of the team and didn’t like the ‘boss’ label. She was dedicated, optimistic and (a) very knowledgeable professional who believed in utilizing her team’s strengths for the betterment of the department,” Scott Williams said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Harry Rediger, Cape Girardeau mayor from 2010 to 2018, remembered Jones’ hiring during his time in office.

“I inherited a quality Parks and Recreation Department and we were in the market for a replacement for (retiring) director Dan Muser. Lo and behold, a Cape native — she was Julia Thompson, at that point — became a candidate (and) I thought, ‘Wow,’ that would be a find if we could get her and afford her because she’s so experienced. In my opinion, (Julia) was overqualified for a city this size but she wanted to come home. This is a sad day,” Rediger said.

Cape Girardeau’s current mayor, Bob Fox, said not a lot of people knew Jones was as sick as she was.

“It’s just a shock (and) you’ve got to admire her for keeping working as if nothing was wrong,” said Fox, who assumed the mayoralty in April 2018, adding he knew Jones and her husband had plans to travel once she left the city’s employ.

“(Julia) was a great organizer and leader — bringing a level of organization no one had ever seen in her department. Some marvelous things have happened and people had such respect for her leadership. She hired great people and transformed those who were already here and that’s the mark of a leader.”

Julia Jones, who retired as director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Cape Girardeau last month, died Monday at the age of 62.
Julia Jones, who retired as director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Cape Girardeau last month, died Monday at the age of 62.Sarah Yenesel

Former Cape Girardeau city manager Scott Meyer added his praise for Jones’ impact on the municipality.

“(Julia) spent a decade here, changing the landscape of Parks and Recreation,” he said. “From the SportsPlex to the additions at Cape Splash and the upgrades to almost every park in the city, not to mention program improvements, (Jones) will definitely be missed.”

Jones and her husband lived in an historic home in the city called Longview, built by her great-great-grandfather, George Christian Thilenius, who was mayor of Cape Girardeau from 1867 to 1873.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
NewsOct. 16
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input ...
NewsOct. 16
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 16
The Best Years October 2024

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
NewsOct. 16
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
Eric Ammons succeeds Ryan Geib as Mercy Southeast president
NewsOct. 16
Eric Ammons succeeds Ryan Geib as Mercy Southeast president
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
NewsOct. 16
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
Internet famous Roni's Mac Bar restaurant opening soon on Broadway in Cape
NewsOct. 16
Internet famous Roni's Mac Bar restaurant opening soon on Broadway in Cape
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
NewsOct. 16
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
NewsOct. 15
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House representative Mary Kasten
NewsOct. 15
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House representative Mary Kasten
Sponsored: Don't miss The Scout's comprehensive Halloween guide for spooky fun
NewsOct. 15
Sponsored: Don't miss The Scout's comprehensive Halloween guide for spooky fun
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy