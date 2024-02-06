Julia Jones, the former director of the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department, died Monday at age 62.

Family members confirmed to the Southeast Missourian that Jones succumbed to melanoma.

Jones formally retired four weeks ago on July 12 after a decade-long tenure and said at the time she was looking forward to “a new adventure” with her husband, Mike — which she said would include splitting time between her Cape Girardeau hometown and Florida, where she had previously lived and was employed for three decades.

Julia and Mike Jones married in June 2017 after having dated since 2004.

Penny Williams has worked for more than 30 years for Parks and Rec as a recreation division manager and praised her late superior.

“I always teased (Julia) that the Parks and Recreation world changed the day she arrived (here) — 7.11.2011. (Julia) had impeccable attention to detail that will become more evident at the SportsPlex and will become even more evident as the Capaha Park renovation is completed,” Williams said. “(Julia) has made an everlasting impact in this community (and) took so much pride in landscaping and documenting it on social media with her famous Sunday morning flower parades. She liked to say, ‘Fun is our business but we take it very seriously.’”

Williams’ husband, Scott, also a recreation division manager, echoed his spouse’s laudatory remarks.

“(Julia) was an extremely positive leader who considered herself part of the team and didn’t like the ‘boss’ label. She was dedicated, optimistic and (a) very knowledgeable professional who believed in utilizing her team’s strengths for the betterment of the department,” Scott Williams said.