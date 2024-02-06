Shipyard will bring variety of music to festival

When Shipyard Music Festival returns Sept. 23 and 24, it will feature music to suit all tastes.

The two-day festival will again be held on the grounds of Century Casino Cape Girardeau.

Among the acts slated to perform:

The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band will perform from 4:15 to 5 p.m. Sept. 24. Submitted

The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band

Who's in the band and where are you from?

We are from Brown County, Indiana, in the hills of southern Indiana. In the band is myself (Reverend Peyton) on guitar and vocals. "Washboard" Monica Breezy Peyton on the washboard (and sometimes vocals) and "Sad" Max Senteney on the drums.

How did you get into music?

As far as myself (Reverend Peyton) is concerned, I started playing when I was a little kid. I mean, it's just sort of something I've been doing my whole life. I mean, as soon as I picked up a guitar, I knew that's what I wanted to do. I really love it. Max started fairly young as well. I know he's played different styles of bands. He had a really diverse background in music. Breezy got started playing music because I got her started playing music.

Describe your music

It's front porch blues, we call it front porch blues. It's rural blues. Sometimes when people think of blues they think of more like the urban style. (Our style) is just closer to the core, the heart of the original country blues.

What should audiences expect?

We play real from-the-heart music, and we're good at it.

Biggest moment for the band so far?

We've never had a big, giant moment. We just (go) one show at a time, one fan at a time. We never had a song in a movie or a rich daddy funneling money into our career. We just went out and started doing it.

Maggie Rose will perform from 6:50 to 7:50 p.m. Sept. 24. Submitted

Maggie Rose

Where are you from?

I grew up in Maryland, but now I'm based out of Nashville, Tennessee. My husband is from Sikeston (Missouri) so we get over there to see his family a lot.

How did you get into music?