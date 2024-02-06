Shipyard will bring variety of music to festival

When Shipyard Music Festival returns Sept. 23 and 24, it will feature music to suit all tastes.
The two-day festival will again be held on the grounds of Century Casino Cape Girardeau.
Among the acts slated to perform:
Who's in the band and where are you from?
We are from Brown County, Indiana, in the hills of southern Indiana. In the band is myself (Reverend Peyton) on guitar and vocals. "Washboard" Monica Breezy Peyton on the washboard (and sometimes vocals) and "Sad" Max Senteney on the drums.
How did you get into music?
As far as myself (Reverend Peyton) is concerned, I started playing when I was a little kid. I mean, it's just sort of something I've been doing my whole life. I mean, as soon as I picked up a guitar, I knew that's what I wanted to do. I really love it. Max started fairly young as well. I know he's played different styles of bands. He had a really diverse background in music. Breezy got started playing music because I got her started playing music.
Describe your music
It's front porch blues, we call it front porch blues. It's rural blues. Sometimes when people think of blues they think of more like the urban style. (Our style) is just closer to the core, the heart of the original country blues.
What should audiences expect?
We play real from-the-heart music, and we're good at it.
Biggest moment for the band so far?
We've never had a big, giant moment. We just (go) one show at a time, one fan at a time. We never had a song in a movie or a rich daddy funneling money into our career. We just went out and started doing it.
Where are you from?
I grew up in Maryland, but now I'm based out of Nashville, Tennessee. My husband is from Sikeston (Missouri) so we get over there to see his family a lot.
How did you get into music?
I knew that I was a singer from my early years. There's home videos of me just, like, making loud noises and kind of exploring my voice, and I was lucky enough to have an extremely supportive family. They were just such big encouragers of my love of singing. It was what made me really kind of lean into that as a child.
Describe your music.
We've branded ourselves American rock and soul.
What should audiences expect?
They'll hear some funk and folk and country elements and definitely some Americana vibes and soul.
Biggest moment for your career so far?
I think getting through the pandemic is the biggest moment of my career, and it was unfortunately a series of innumerable moments back-to-back. But also getting to play the Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville last year was pretty incredible, and then also getting to play on the same stages as Keith Richards and Jackson Browne at Love Rocks was pretty awesome.
Who's in the band and where are you from?
We're from Columbia, Missouri. Olivia plays piano, Emma plays violin, Bella plays bass, and we all sing.
How did you get into music?
We all started young. Olivia and Emma started singing back up for in another band, and later we decided to try doing it on our own. When Bella was old enough, we did a Christmas single singing three-part harmony. After that, we started writing our own songs and touring around.
Describe your music.
We kind of just play whatever we want to, but we would classify ourselves as folk-rock.
What should audiences expect?
We do a lot of original work, but we also do a lot of covers of people who inspire us, like James Taylor, Bob Dylan and Brandi Carlile. Our songs are all over the map. We like to play ballads a lot, but we also have some punk-ish-like songs.
Biggest moment for the band so far?
We met Sheryl Crow at the Roots N Blues festival. We actually got in trouble. We weren't supposed to go backstage if we weren't playing that day. But we saw Sheryl, and we just went for it.
For more information on the Shipyard Music Festival, visit www.shipyardfest.com.
