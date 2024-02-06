Shipyard: Music, food, fun for all ages

Shipyard Music and Culture Festival kicked off Friday evening at Ivers Square in Cape Girardeau, and music fans traveled from a wide area to hear their favorites.

Here's what they had to say:

"Colony House and the New Respects are here, and they were on The Rock Boat with us this year."

--Myranda Johnson, Muscle Shoals, Alabama

Nathan Higgins, with the band Retro City, performs during Shipyard Music and Culture Festival on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, in Cape Girardeau. Jacob Wiegand ~ jwiegand@semissourian.com

"She's a travel nurse out of St. Louis, so we don't get to see her much. My wife and I came up to meet her, and her and me are taking in the music. I'm new to this festival scene."

--Steven Johnson, Muscle Shoals, Alabama

"We just comin' to cut loose!"

--Robert Meyer,

Taylor Bridges (in foreground), with the band Retro City, plays guitar while the band performs during Shipyard Music and Culture Festival on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, in Cape Girardeau. Jacob Wiegand ~ jwiegand@semissourian.com

St. Louis

