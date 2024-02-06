All sections
NewsSeptember 28, 2019

Shipyard: Music, food, fun for all ages

Shipyard Music and Culture Festival kicked off Friday evening at Ivers Square in Cape Girardeau, and music fans traveled from a wide area to hear their favorites. Here's what they had to say: "Colony House and the New Respects are here, and they were on The Rock Boat with us this year."...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig
Avery Heuring, 3, and Morgan Heuring, 1, of Cape Girardeau, look in the direction of the main stage during Shipyard Music and Culture Festival on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, in Cape Girardeau.
Avery Heuring, 3, and Morgan Heuring, 1, of Cape Girardeau, look in the direction of the main stage during Shipyard Music and Culture Festival on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, in Cape Girardeau.

Shipyard Music and Culture Festival kicked off Friday evening at Ivers Square in Cape Girardeau, and music fans traveled from a wide area to hear their favorites.

Here's what they had to say:

"Colony House and the New Respects are here, and they were on The Rock Boat with us this year."

--Myranda Johnson, Muscle Shoals, Alabama

***

Nathan Higgins, with the band Retro City, performs during Shipyard Music and Culture Festival on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, in Cape Girardeau.
Nathan Higgins, with the band Retro City, performs during Shipyard Music and Culture Festival on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, in Cape Girardeau.

"She's a travel nurse out of St. Louis, so we don't get to see her much. My wife and I came up to meet her, and her and me are taking in the music. I'm new to this festival scene."

--Steven Johnson, Muscle Shoals, Alabama

***

"We just comin' to cut loose!"

--Robert Meyer,

Taylor Bridges (in foreground), with the band Retro City, plays guitar while the band performs during Shipyard Music and Culture Festival on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, in Cape Girardeau.
Taylor Bridges (in foreground), with the band Retro City, plays guitar while the band performs during Shipyard Music and Culture Festival on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, in Cape Girardeau.

St. Louis

***

"We just thought we'd come to Cape because it's three hours from home, and why not!"

--Vicki Billett, Memphis, Tennessee

***

"We looked some of [the bands] up, but we love doing festivals; we do a lot of blues stuff. But at the same time, we go to places like Florence (Tennessee). So seeing indie bands, people that are on that second, third tier, it's just kind of a fun thing to do. We've never been here before; we've heard it's a cool place. We love this kind of thing, these smaller towns.

--Ken Billett, Memphis

***

Day 2 MainStage music lineup

Tidal Volume | Noon

Walden | 1:15 p.m.

Blackfoot Gypsies | 2:30 p.m.

Liz Cooper and the Stampede | 3:45 p.m.

The New Respects | 5 p.m.

American Aquarium | 6:15 p.m.

Colony House 7:45 p.m.

Jukebox the Ghost | 9:15 p.m.

