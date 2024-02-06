All sections
February 22, 2024

Shipyard Music Festival taking a pause

The Shipyard Music Festival is taking a break. The festival committee has decided to press pause on the annual festival in 2024 after careful deliberation, according to the daily newsletter from The Scout. "We’ve learned a lot in the past six years and are packing every bit of that know-how and all of our energy into making Scout Hall your one-stop shop for entertainment on the regular," The Scout said in its Wednesday, Feb. 21, newsletter. ...

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens

The Shipyard Music Festival is taking a break.

The festival committee has decided to press pause on the annual festival in 2024 after careful deliberation, according to the daily newsletter from The Scout.

"We’ve learned a lot in the past six years and are packing every bit of that know-how and all of our energy into making Scout Hall your one-stop shop for entertainment on the regular," The Scout said in its Wednesday, Feb. 21, newsletter.

The Scout plans to just swap the festival’s two days in September to deliver opportunities for music, friends and fun every month of the year, the newsletter says.

The Scout says it hopes people continue going to shows and supporting local talent, and everyone should stay tuned for what’s coming soon to Scout Hall, 420 Broadway in downtown Cape Girardeau.

Local News
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

