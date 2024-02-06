Shipyard Music Festival taking a pause

"We’ve learned a lot in the past six years and are packing every bit of that know-how and all of our energy into making Scout Hall your one-stop shop for entertainment on the regular," The Scout said in its Wednesday, Feb. 21, newsletter.

The Scout plans to just swap the festival’s two days in September to deliver opportunities for music, friends and fun every month of the year, the newsletter says.

The Scout says it hopes people continue going to shows and supporting local talent, and everyone should stay tuned for what’s coming soon to Scout Hall, 420 Broadway in downtown Cape Girardeau.