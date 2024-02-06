All sections
NewsMarch 1, 2023
Shipyard Music Festival returns in September
The Shipyard Music Festival will be held Friday, Sept. 22, and Saturday, Sept. 23, once again on the grounds of Century Casino Cape Girardeau. ...
Southeast Missourian
Festivalgoers listen to The Burney Sisters perform during Shipyard Music Festival on Sept. 23 in Cape Girardeau. This year, the music festival will be held Friday, Sept. 22, and Saturday, Sept. 23, once again on the grounds of Century Casino Cape Girardeau. No acts have been announced, but Jeff Rawson of rustmedia, organizer of the festival, said the lineup and ticketing information will be announced soon. For more information, visit www.shipyardfest.com. Updates also will be available on Facebook @shipyardfest and Instagram @shipyardfestival.
