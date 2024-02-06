All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJune 10, 2021

Shipyard Music Festival lineup to be announced Thursday; tickets on sale

The 2021 Shipyard Music Festival will feature nearly 20 acts, and tickets for the two-day event in Cape Girardeau are on sale. The full lineup for the Sept. 17 and 18 festival, sponsored by rustmedia, will be available at 8 a.m. Thursday at shipyardfest.com...

Southeast Missourian
Dawson Hollow's Aaron Link performs with the band during the inaugural Shipyard Music and Culture Festival on Sept. 27, 2019, in Cape Girardeau.
Dawson Hollow's Aaron Link performs with the band during the inaugural Shipyard Music and Culture Festival on Sept. 27, 2019, in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

The 2021 Shipyard Music Festival will feature nearly 20 acts, and tickets for the two-day event in Cape Girardeau are on sale.

The full lineup for the Sept. 17 and 18 festival, sponsored by rustmedia, will be available at 8 a.m. Thursday at www.shipyardfest.com.

“The Shipyard is a celebration of food and cheer and song,” festival organizer Jeff Rawson said. “Two days of new experiences, sounds and positivity.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In conjunction with the acts onstage, brand partners will present interactive experiences for festival goers throughout the event on the grounds of Century Casino Cape Girardeau. The festival will also offer a variety of food and drink options from local restaurants.

Two-day general admission tickets (kids 10 and younger are free), VIP tickets and full lineup are available at the festival’s website.

For more information, contact Rawson at (573) 388-3469 or jeff@thescout.io.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orde...
NewsNov. 21
Gaetz withdraws as Trump's pick for attorney general, averti...
NewsNov. 21
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as ...
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy