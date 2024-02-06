The 2021 Shipyard Music Festival will feature nearly 20 acts, and tickets for the two-day event in Cape Girardeau are on sale.
The full lineup for the Sept. 17 and 18 festival, sponsored by rustmedia, will be available at 8 a.m. Thursday at www.shipyardfest.com.
“The Shipyard is a celebration of food and cheer and song,” festival organizer Jeff Rawson said. “Two days of new experiences, sounds and positivity.”
In conjunction with the acts onstage, brand partners will present interactive experiences for festival goers throughout the event on the grounds of Century Casino Cape Girardeau. The festival will also offer a variety of food and drink options from local restaurants.
Two-day general admission tickets (kids 10 and younger are free), VIP tickets and full lineup are available at the festival’s website.
For more information, contact Rawson at (573) 388-3469 or jeff@thescout.io.
