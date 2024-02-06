The 2021 Shipyard Music Festival will feature nearly 20 acts, and tickets for the two-day event in Cape Girardeau are on sale.

The full lineup for the Sept. 17 and 18 festival, sponsored by rustmedia, will be available at 8 a.m. Thursday at www.shipyardfest.com.

“The Shipyard is a celebration of food and cheer and song,” festival organizer Jeff Rawson said. “Two days of new experiences, sounds and positivity.”