Shipyard Music Festival lineup announced

The 2021 Shipyard Music Festival will feature nearly 18 acts, and tickets for the two-day event in Cape Girardeau go on sale today.

The full lineup for the Sept. 17 and 18 festival, sponsored by rustmedia, will be available at 8 a.m. today at www.shipyardfest.com. The Wild Feathers, Son Volt, Southern Avenue, Betcha, Morgan Wade and 13 other national and local acts are scheduled to perform on two outdoor stages.

“The Shipyard is a celebration of food and cheer and song,” said festival organizer Jeff Rawson. “Two days of new experiences, sounds and positivity.”