NewsJune 10, 2021

Shipyard Music Festival lineup announced

The 2021 Shipyard Music Festival will feature nearly 18 acts, and tickets for the two-day event in Cape Girardeau go on sale today. The full lineup for the Sept. 17 and 18 festival, sponsored by rustmedia, will be available at 8 a.m. today at www.shipyardfest.com. The Wild Feathers, Son Volt, Southern Avenue, Betcha, Morgan Wade and 13 other national and local acts are scheduled to perform on two outdoor stages...

Southeast Missourian
Nathan Higgins, with the band Retro City, performs during Shipyard Music and Culture Festival on Sept. 27, 2019, in Cape Girardeau.
Nathan Higgins, with the band Retro City, performs during Shipyard Music and Culture Festival on Sept. 27, 2019, in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

The 2021 Shipyard Music Festival will feature nearly 18 acts, and tickets for the two-day event in Cape Girardeau go on sale today.

The full lineup for the Sept. 17 and 18 festival, sponsored by rustmedia, will be available at 8 a.m. today at www.shipyardfest.com. The Wild Feathers, Son Volt, Southern Avenue, Betcha, Morgan Wade and 13 other national and local acts are scheduled to perform on two outdoor stages.

“The Shipyard is a celebration of food and cheer and song,” said festival organizer Jeff Rawson. “Two days of new experiences, sounds and positivity.”

In conjunction with the acts onstage, brand partners will present interactive experiences for festival goers throughout the event on the grounds of Century Casino. The festival will also offer a variety of food and drink options from local restaurants.

Two-day general admission tickets (kids 10 and younger are free), VIP tickets and full lineup are available at the festival’s website.

For more information, contact Rawson at (573) 388-3469 or jeff@thescout.io.

