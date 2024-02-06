Shipyard Music Festival kicks off Friday

Aaron Dost of Shawnee Electric Contractors Inc. works on a booth for Shipyard Music Festival, set to kick off at 5 p.m. Friday and continue through Saturday. The festival will be at Ivers Square in downtown Cape Girardeau. For more about the festival, go to www.semissourian.com/shipyardrundown.
Aaron Dost of Shawnee Electric Contractors Inc. works on a booth for Shipyard Music Festival, set to kick off at 5 p.m. Friday and continue through Saturday. The festival will be at Ivers Square in downtown Cape Girardeau. For more about the festival, go to www.semissourian.com/shipyardrundown.Rick Fahr