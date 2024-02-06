Shipyard Music Festival hooks crowd of area residents, travelers

At its essence, a shipyard is a place where vessels and people of the world collide.

Shipyard Music Festival is no different.

Shipyard set sail Friday at Century Casino Cape Girardeau, drawing a crowd mixed with area residents and travelers.

Kayla Gisseman of St. Roberts, Missouri, drove to Cape Girardeau to attend Shipyard. Friday night was her first time in Cape. She came to see one of her favorite bands, Motherfolk, with her three young children.

At the festival Friday night, Gisseman and her children braided friendship bracelets at an activity station while they waited for Motherfolk to play at 7 p.m.

"I love that this is family friendly," Gisseman said. "We're always down for good music and good people."

Shipyard Music Festival began Friday evening with opening acts Roanoke and Ivas John and Jason Heeter. The German Cook, Mary Jane bourbon + smokehouse and several other vendors served their signature eats.

Rustmedia project and event manager Jamie Phillips called Shipyard "the region's biggest party." This year's attendance surpassed 2,000 ticket sales.

The festival features national and local music acts. Many bands -- from Nashville-based Wild Feathers to Texan indie rockers, The Unlikely Candidates -- have followings from all over the country, according to Phillips.

"We'll get people from as far as Georgia and California," Phillips said.