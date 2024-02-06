The upcoming Shipyard Music Festival next month has required all hands on deck, multiple sponsors, partnerships and months of planning, according to rustmedia creative director and event coordinator Jeff Rawson.

And it all began with The Scout, a startup venture that delivers daily emails to subscribers informing them of local music, news, food and culture, Rawson said.

ï¿½We launched The Scout last year, in November, and was really put into place to speak to guys our age, that are a younger demographic and want to find ways to plug into the community,ï¿½ Rawson said.

The ï¿½biggest featureï¿½ of The Scout, he said, is that itï¿½s ï¿½all the good stuff.ï¿½

ï¿½Itï¿½s all good news. Itï¿½s the events, people profiles, food and restaurant openings,ï¿½ he said.

The Scoutï¿½s information comes in short, quick paragraphs with some links, Rawson explained.

ï¿½So itï¿½s a quick five-minute read in the morning to get people back on their way, and just share whatï¿½s happening in their community,ï¿½ he said.

From the founding of The Scout, Shipyard Music Festival planning began to take off.

ï¿½This is something people have been asking for in the region for a while,ï¿½ Rawson said.

He has been working with ï¿½the right partnersï¿½ at The Pageant entertainment venue in St. Louis ï¿½ who have assisted with all the booking of the eventï¿½s talent ï¿½ and with Klancey Unlimited for ï¿½all the production,ï¿½ he said.

Robert McClimans, talent buyer for The Pageant, said in an email Sunday he became involved with the festival when Kevin Flynn at Kiku Obata ï¿½ a design consultancy firm in St. Louis ï¿½ mentioned rustmedia was looking for someone to help book talent for its first event.

McClimans said Kiku Obata designed The Pageant and Delmar Hall in St. Louis, in addition to the rustmedia offices, ï¿½so it was an easy match.ï¿½