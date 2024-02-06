All sections
April 5, 2022

Shipyard Music Festival dates announced

Shipyard Music Festival will return Sept. 23 and 24 in Cape Girardeau. The music festival will again be held on the grounds of Century Casino Cape Girardeau. No acts have been announced, but Jeff Rawson of rustmedia, organizer of the festival, said the lineup will be announced soon. Last year's festival included 17 acts over two days...

Southeast Missourian
Locals Ivas John and Jason Heeter perform on the Scout Session Stage at the third Shipyard Music Festival Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Century Casino in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Locals Ivas John and Jason Heeter perform on the Scout Session Stage at the third Shipyard Music Festival Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Century Casino in downtown Cape Girardeau. Southeast Missourian file

Shipyard Music Festival will return Sept. 23 and 24 in Cape Girardeau.

The music festival will again be held on the grounds of Century Casino Cape Girardeau.

No acts have been announced, but Jeff Rawson of rustmedia, organizer of the festival, said the lineup will be announced soon. Last year's festival included 17 acts over two days.

More information about the festival is available at www.shipyardfest.com. Updates are also available on the festival's Facebook page (@shipyardfest) and Instagram (@shipyardfestival).

