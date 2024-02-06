Shipyard Music Festival dates announced

Shipyard Music Festival will return Sept. 23 and 24 in Cape Girardeau.
The music festival will again be held on the grounds of Century Casino Cape Girardeau.
No acts have been announced, but Jeff Rawson of rustmedia, organizer of the festival, said the lineup will be announced soon. Last year's festival included 17 acts over two days.
More information about the festival is available at www.shipyardfest.com. Updates are also available on the festival's Facebook page (@shipyardfest) and Instagram (@shipyardfestival).
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.