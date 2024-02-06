Shipyard: It’s not only about the music

Next to a weathered fishing boat in the middle of the Southeast Missourian’s rear parking lot sat a repurposed shipping container with good intentions Saturday. It was Day 2 of the Shipyard Music and Culture Festival in Cape Girardeau.

The second annual festival highlighted 11 nationally touring bands, featuring headliners Jukebox the Ghost and Colony House, with a mixture of unique cuisine and event-themed specialty drinks.

Baristas within the makeshift coffee shop — The Yard — offered free espresso, affogatos (espresso mixed with ice cream) and root beer floats to festival goers — all part of a bigger picture concocted by La Croix Church in Cape Girardeau.

American Aquarium frontman BJ Barham performs during the second-annual Shipyard music festival Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Ivers Square in Cape Girardeau. Tyler Graef ~ Southeast Missourian

Team co-chairman Rob Petzoldt said the goal was to create a sense of community by giving back to the community, “because that’s what we’re about.”

The idea took four months to grow, but it was seen as a necessity, he said. Coffee was something Shipyard didn’t have last year, Petzoldt said, pointing to the unit on loan from Cape Rock Rentals.

“We partnered with Red Banner Coffee Roasters, asked them to come on board, and they were all in,” he said.

Team co-chairwoman Julie Ogles said they wanted to create a place where people felt they could come, hang out, enjoy the music and the atmosphere “in an environment that’s really fun and at home.”

And at the same time, “to break the barrier of the church being at something they’re usually not known for,” Petzoldt added.