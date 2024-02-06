Shipyard is Shipshape

A crew sets up The Shipyard Music Festival main stage Thursday before it begins this evening at Century Casino in Cape Girardeau. There will be 11 nationally-touring bands and seven local musicians performing on two stages throughout the festival today and Saturday.
