Shipyard Festival dates announced

“We are talking to the experts in the industry to find the best way to move forward this year,” Rawson said.

He said rustmedia will be announcing updates as the festival approaches and will collaborate with appropriate officials when planning the event.

Rawson did not confirm a line-up or the exact location of the festival this year, but he did say it would be in downtown Cape Girardeau. In previous years, it has been held in Ivers Square, which is currently largely closed as construction is being done to renovate the Common Pleas Courthouse into the new Cape Girardeau City Hall.

