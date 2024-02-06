All sections
January 6, 2021
Shipyard Festival dates announced
Southeast Missourian
Crowds enjoy the Shipyard Music Festival in September 2019 at Ivers Square in Cape Girardeau.
Crowds enjoy the Shipyard Music Festival in September 2019 at Ivers Square in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

Rustmedia announced Tuesday the dates of the third Shipyard Music Festival, Sept. 17 and 18, 2021.

What was planned to be the third festival in September 2020 was canceled because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Managing director of rustmedia and festival organizer Jeff Rawson said there is a lot of optimism for the fall in relation to the pandemic, which was considered when trying to move forward with a festival for this year.

“We are talking to the experts in the industry to find the best way to move forward this year,” Rawson said.

He said rustmedia will be announcing updates as the festival approaches and will collaborate with appropriate officials when planning the event.

Rawson did not confirm a line-up or the exact location of the festival this year, but he did say it would be in downtown Cape Girardeau. In previous years, it has been held in Ivers Square, which is currently largely closed as construction is being done to renovate the Common Pleas Courthouse into the new Cape Girardeau City Hall.

Updates may be found on the festival’s Facebook page, Instagram page, website and through The Scout’s daily emails.

