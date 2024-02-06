Ships to stay docked in Cape a week longer

The replica versions of Christopher Columbus’ Nina and Pinta will stay in Cape Girardeau for several extra days.
The ships were scheduled to stay only until Sunday, Oct. 8, but now will remain on exhibit through Oct. 15.
A combination of factors caused the extension, said Collin Foster, a deckhand on the Pinta.
“There’s not a lot of water in Memphis,” he said, referring to the ships’ next scheduled port.
Plus, he said, there has been excellent attendance so far on the ships, which the public may tour from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
“Our first week here, we had over 2,000 people every day,” Foster said. “We’ve maybe had 200 people today. We’ve been dead because nobody thought we were going to be here.”
The ships are meant to illustrate what Portuguese caravel-style travel was like. The Nina replica was built by hand in Brazil using to period-accurate shipwright techniques and has been called the most historically-accurate replica of the ship used by Columbus.
Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and $6 for students ages 5 to 16.
Pertinent address:
Riverfront, Cape Girardeau, Mo.
