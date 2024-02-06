Ships to stay docked in Cape a week longer

The replica versions of Christopher Columbus’ Nina and Pinta will stay in Cape Girardeau for several extra days.

The ships were scheduled to stay only until Sunday, Oct. 8, but now will remain on exhibit through Oct. 15.

A combination of factors caused the extension, said Collin Foster, a deckhand on the Pinta.

“There’s not a lot of water in Memphis,” he said, referring to the ships’ next scheduled port.

Plus, he said, there has been excellent attendance so far on the ships, which the public may tour from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

“Our first week here, we had over 2,000 people every day,” Foster said. “We’ve maybe had 200 people today. We’ve been dead because nobody thought we were going to be here.”