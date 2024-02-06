Shipping-container structures discussed at Jackson public hearing

Jackson's planning and zoning commission held a public hearing Wednesday to hear input about what, if any, uses should be approved for shipping-container structures.
Developer Quinn Strong did not attend the hearing, and no one spoke in favor of the proposed use of shipping containers as building materials.
"Storage containers should be for storage," said Dave Ludwig, longtime Jackson resident.
Ludwig said using the containers as single-family dwellings would be detrimental to the future of Jackson.
"Cape Girardeau already addressed this issue. I think they went at it appropriately," Ludwig said, adding that he sees this as an opportunity to protect the property values of current and future residents of Jackson.
Cape Girardeau's city council voted last month to restrict shipping container usage to temporary storage. Before the council's decision, Strong had received a building permit for a residential structure in the Cape Girardeau city limits. Construction has not been completed on the structure.
Commission member Harry Dryer said he had done some research online, and said much of what he had found was similar to Frank Lloyd Wright's architecture.
"Since the builder is not here, I'm ambivalent on this, but I think you ought to take a look at these things. It's amazing what they're able to do," Dryer said.
Ludwig said it's not possible to know what's been shipped or stored in these shipping containers previously.
Jackson resident Kenny Loos said he thought shipping container homes are designed more for urban areas with a higher population density.
"I don't think we have the population base for it," Loos said, adding he'd informally polled his friends, all of whom are opposed, he said.
Planning and zoning commission member Tony Koeller, who is also a home appraiser, agreed. "We don't have that issue for space here," he said.
Rick Vines, who owns a shipping-container business in Cape Girardeau, said he didn't want to see an outright ban on shipping containers in Jackson, but also wasn't interested in seeing people move into his boxes.
"I keep about three [boxes] on my lot" at the corner of County Road 643 and Highway 177 in Cape Girardeau, Vines said, and invited anyone interested to drive by and look at them to get an idea of what they look like.
In response to Dryer's question of whether he would consider having a home or office in one, Vines said, "Maybe, but I wouldn't want one next to my brick house. There's a place for everything."
Commission member Koeller asked about the benefits to using shipping containers as a building material, and Vines said he didn't see where it would be feasible, "but it's not my money," he added.
The containers are built solidly, Vines said, but adding plumbing, electrical work and other fixtures to make them livable, including anchoring them to a slab, would be a lot of work.
Jackson resident Gerald Landewee asked about long-term value of shipping container homes, and how their assessed value would negatively effect Jackson city services that depend on property valuation to function.
Koeller said shipping container homes don't have an established market value, and wouldn't until the original buyer sold the property.
Building superintendent Janet Sanders said the commission's role is to determine what shipping containers can be used for, whether temporary or permanent structures, as residential dwellings, or other uses, and in what zones those uses would be allowable.
That recommendation will go to the Jackson Board of Aldermen, who will hold another public hearing and decide how to amend the ordinance.
"We have nothing that addresses shipping containers," Sanders said.
That doesn't mean builders can do everything, Sanders said. Builders can't include used materials, she said, which is why no shipping container homes have been built in Jackson.
However, nothing in the building code addresses minimum square footage, Sanders said, nor does it address metal buildings as dwellings, provided those metal buildings are up to code.
A lot of places don't have covenants, either, Sanders said.
Chairman Mike Seabaugh said the commission needs more information and further discussion.
Sanders said an item will be on the next planning and zoning commission agenda to continue the discussion.
