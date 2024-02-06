The city of Cape Girardeau has not issued a building permit for a proposed shipping-container duplex because the developer has not complied with city requirements, development services director Alex McElroy said Tuesday.
The city in April sent a letter to developer Quinn Strong’s Capital Real Estate Group stating 16 items needed to be addressed in the building plan before the construction permit would be issued.
McElroy said most of the items are required for all developments to ensure structural safety.
The main item that is different from traditional construction projects is a request the developer provide structural calculations for such elements as balcony beams, columns, metal stairs and welds connecting containers, McElroy said.
All structural elements must be approved by a “licensed design professional,” according to the city’s letter.
McElroy said the city’s adopted 2015 international building code requires a professional engineer to sign off on materials not specified in the code.
The code does not cover the use of shipping containers, he said in explaining the city requirement.
But Strong expressed frustration he has yet to be able to start building a 3,400-square-foot duplex at Washington and Middle streets using a dozen shipping containers.
“They have changed their tune so many times,” Strong said, adding he submitted plans to the city staff months ago.
He said he has revised the building plan three times so far to meet city requirements.
Strong said the city wants him to include grade and slope of the driveway and parking area in his building plans.
But Strong said he can’t do so until he knows how planned improvements to Middle Street, which borders his property, will affect the development items.
The street project is planned for later this year, Strong said.
McElroy said the “driveway profile” is a requirement of all developments. He said the city has detailed drawing and specification documents Strong can refer to and include in his plans.
Strong said he had tenants signed up to rent the duplex but let them out of their contracts because he could not guarantee the duplex would be open by the start of fall classes at Southeast Missouri State University.
“We lost basically $4,200 of monthly income,” he said.
Still, Strong said he has no plans to drop the project.
Meanwhile, the city council is looking to ban future use of shipping containers for occupancy by humans or animals.
The council in April imposed a 90-day moratorium on issuing building permits for any additional shipping-container projects.
The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission will review a proposed ordinance to implement a permanent ban when it meets today.
City staff is asking the commission to make a recommendation to the city council.
The commission in May indicated it favored such a ban.
City planner Ryan Shrimplin said the council could enact the ban in July.
The drafted ordinance would prohibit the use of shipping containers to construct homes and businesses. Shipping containers could not be used as building materials for dwellings, hotels, offices, stores, restaurants, classrooms, studios, workshops, restrooms, showers, kennels and barns.
Shipping containers could be used only for non-occupancy purposes such as public storage units in commercial and industrial zones with council approval of special-use permits, according to the proposed ordinance.
