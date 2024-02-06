The city of Cape Girardeau has not issued a building permit for a proposed shipping-container duplex because the developer has not complied with city requirements, development services director Alex McElroy said Tuesday.

The city in April sent a letter to developer Quinn Strong’s Capital Real Estate Group stating 16 items needed to be addressed in the building plan before the construction permit would be issued.

McElroy said most of the items are required for all developments to ensure structural safety.

The main item that is different from traditional construction projects is a request the developer provide structural calculations for such elements as balcony beams, columns, metal stairs and welds connecting containers, McElroy said.

All structural elements must be approved by a “licensed design professional,” according to the city’s letter.

McElroy said the city’s adopted 2015 international building code requires a professional engineer to sign off on materials not specified in the code.

The code does not cover the use of shipping containers, he said in explaining the city requirement.

But Strong expressed frustration he has yet to be able to start building a 3,400-square-foot duplex at Washington and Middle streets using a dozen shipping containers.

“They have changed their tune so many times,” Strong said, adding he submitted plans to the city staff months ago.

He said he has revised the building plan three times so far to meet city requirements.

Strong said the city wants him to include grade and slope of the driveway and parking area in his building plans.

But Strong said he can’t do so until he knows how planned improvements to Middle Street, which borders his property, will affect the development items.

The street project is planned for later this year, Strong said.