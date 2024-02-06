Sheriff's office warns of phone scam in Cape County

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office has posted an alert via Facebook about a telephone scam aimed at bilking residents out of money.

“We’ve received half a dozen calls since Tuesday morning,” Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson said.

“The scam may seem legit because the name of one of our employees is being used,” she added.

The caller, Dickerson said, attempts to lure people into giving a large sum of money, usually $1,000, upon threat of arrest.