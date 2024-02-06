All sections
NewsApril 4, 2023

Sheriff's office K-9 helps locate firearm, authorities say

A social media post from Cape Girardeau Police Department says a Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office K-9 helped locate a firearm allegedly discarded by a juvenile wanted by Tennessee authorities. The release states police responded to the 900 block of North Mount Auburn Road about 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 3, in response to a report of a male subject with a firearm near a business. Officers found the male, who, according to the release, fled the scene...

Southeast Missourian
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office K-9 Zeno found a firearm allegedly discarded by a suspect Monday, April 3, in Cape Girardeau.
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office K-9 Zeno found a firearm allegedly discarded by a suspect Monday, April 3, in Cape Girardeau.

A social media post from Cape Girardeau Police Department says a Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office K-9 helped locate a firearm allegedly discarded by a juvenile wanted by Tennessee authorities.

The release states police responded to the 900 block of North Mount Auburn Road about 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 3, in response to a report of a male subject with a firearm near a business. Officers found the male, who, according to the release, fled the scene.

Officers located the suspect hiding under a porch at a nearby residence but found no firearm.

A sheriff's office K-9, Zeno, called to the scene to assist, located the firearm in the area, the release says.

Tennessee Department of Youth Services had issued an arrest warrant for the suspect.

