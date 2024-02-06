Sheriff's deputy rescues toddler trapped in pond

KNOB NOSTER, Mo. -- A Johnson County, Missouri, sheriff's deputy rescued a missing toddler found trapped in a muddy pond and nearly submerged with water up to her neck.

The 2-year-old girl had been missing for about 20 minutes when deputies were dispatched to a rural address north of Knob Noster at 4:17 p.m. Monday.

Within minutes of arriving, Cpl. Nicole Collins noticed a large pond several hundred yards from the home. Collins, who has been with the sheriff's department for four years, asked the parents and neighbors whether the pond had been searched.