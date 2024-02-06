Sheriff, subordinate indicted on felonies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A southern Missouri sheriff and a subordinate with whom he was having a romantic relationship have been indicted on multiple felonies following a year in which more than 40 sheriff's office employees were fired or quit.
The indictment returned Wednesday charges Texas County Sheriff James Sigman and Lt. Deputy Jennifer Tomaszewski with assault, robbery, child endangerment, unlawful use of a weapon, harassment and two misdemeanors. No attorneys are listed for them in online court records.
Sigman was elected in 2012 and remains in office, although the coroner is leading the department while Sigman is jailed in Greene County. His bond is set at $500,000. Special prosecutor Don Trotter said Tomaszewski has been released on bond.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol's investigation focused on the period after Tomaszewski was hired as a jailer in December 2016 and before she completed her peace officer certification in May. She was promoted during that time to jail administrator without "prior experience" and is currently Sigman's chief deputy, the probable cause statement said.
The statement said she went on ride-alongs, acted as an undercover officer during stings and served search warrants during which she would detain suspects, search residences and perform other duties reserved for commissioned officers.
The trooper also wrote dispatchers resigned after Sigman reprimanded them for refusing to give Tomaszewski the results to searches she was conducting through a special law enforcement tool she wasn't authorized to use. The statement also said a child was brought into the jail multiple times, helped serve meals to inmates and ate with two of the inmates, including a sexually violent offender.
