Sheriff race highlights Cape Co. primary vote

Republican voters in Cape Girardeau County will choose the county's sheriff, coroner and First District commissioner in Tuesday's primary.

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

There are no Democrats running for the posts, so the winner of the Republican primary will face no opposition in November.

Sheriff

Ruth Ann Dickerson

Two experienced candidates are seeking the county's sheriff post.

Charles "Drew" Juden III

Incumbent Ruth Ann Dickerson has served with the department for more than three decades and as sheriff for nearly two years. Charles "Drew" Juden III is former director of the state Department of Public Safety and director of Sikeston (Missouri) Department of Public Safety. He served with the Sikeston department for nearly four decades.

Dickerson was named interim sheriff of Cape Girardeau County in August 2018 following the resignation of John Jordan, who left the position to become a U.S. marshal for the Eastern District of Missouri. In November 2018, a special election was held and Dickerson was elected to serve out the remainder of Jordan's unexpired term.

Dickerson, a lifelong resident of Cape Girardeau County, worked her way through the ranks of the sheriff's department and was second in command as captain of business operations before being named interim sheriff.

In announcing her bid for reelection, Dickerson pointed to several accomplishments and ongoing projects, including the department's ongoing work with the City of Jackson to establish a combined communications and 911 dispatch center. Blending the city's and county's dispatch operations is expected to save the city and county millions of dollars.

She recently helped shepherd a countywide half-cent sales tax to fund personnel, equipment and capital projects, to a winning vote, and she has touted a $550,000 grant to acquire new records management software that will benefit her department as well as the Cape Girardeau and Jackson police departments.

"I have continued the proven policies and procedures put in place by previous administrations that have helped make the sheriff office the outstanding department it is today," she said when announcing her candidacy.

Juden is a past board member of the SEMO Major Case Squad and SEMO Drug Task Force. He is also a founding member of the SEMO Bomb Team and Homeland Security Response Team. In addition, he also served as a member of the state's Homeland Security Advisory Council. Over the course of his 41-year law enforcement career, Juden received numerous recognitions in Sikeston, including Outstanding Young Law Enforcement Officer, Law Enforcement Officer of the Year and Citizen of the Year. In 2008 he was named the Donald Red Loehr Outstanding Police Chief and is past president of the Missouri Police Chiefs Association.

However, his career has not been without controversy.

He was named in a lawsuit related to the wrongful incarceration of David Robinson. Robinson was convicted of murder in the 2000 death of Sheila Box of Sikeston and was incarcerated nearly 18 years before charges were dropped and he was released from prison.

In addition, Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway released an audit report in July that claimed Juden's administration "abused" the state's purchasing process while he headed the Missouri Department of Public Safety by making "multiple improper and questionable payments" to benefit the Missouri Police Chiefs Charitable Foundation. The state audit also alleged other improprieties including violations of DPS policies regarding annual leave and improper usage of state vehicles.

Juden has defended his actions as the state DPS director and has denied any improprieties related to the Robinson lawsuit.