Sheriff: Missouri man fatally shot by deputies

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A man was fatally shot Friday morning by deputies in Southwest Missouri who responded to a convenience store theft near Springfield, the Greene County Sheriff's Office reported.
The shooting happened shortly after Green County sheriff's deputies were called around 8:15 a.m. to the store just southwest of Springfield for a report of a theft from the store, Deputy Paige Rippee said in a news release.
The store clerk said the woman had run across the road to an abandoned house, where deputies found and arrested her.
Sheriff Jim Arnott told television station KY3 that they also encountered a man who was holding a gun to his head who told them, "shoot me, I'm not going back." The deputies shot the man when he lunged at them, the sheriff's office said.
Rippee identified the man as Michael Gann, 43, of Springfield, who died at the scene. Gann was wanted on an arrest warrant, Rippee said.
The Greene County and several other sheriff's departments are investigating the shooting, Arnott said.
The names of the deputies have not been released.
