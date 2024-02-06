Sheriff: Missouri man fatally shot by deputies

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A man was fatally shot Friday morning by deputies in Southwest Missouri who responded to a convenience store theft near Springfield, the Greene County Sheriff's Office reported.

The shooting happened shortly after Green County sheriff's deputies were called around 8:15 a.m. to the store just southwest of Springfield for a report of a theft from the store, Deputy Paige Rippee said in a news release.

The store clerk said the woman had run across the road to an abandoned house, where deputies found and arrested her.