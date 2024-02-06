Sheriff: Farmington teen stabs woman fighting with his mom

FARMINGTON, Mo. — A Missouri sheriff said a 14-year-old used a steak knife to fatally stab a woman who was fighting with his mother.
St. Francois County Sheriff Dan Bullock said 35-year-old Alicia Morris died at a hospital after the altercation about 5 p.m. Monday.
Authorities said Morris had accidentally driven off of the road in Farmington and walked with her boyfriend to a nearby home to borrow a chain to pull the vehicle from a ditch.
The teenage boy went with the couple to help them free the car and was dropped off back at home. Authorities said that’s when the women argued, and the boy stabbed Morris once in the back.
It was not immediately clear whether the teenager has been charged, though Bullock said he was in juvenile custody.
Pertinent address:
Farmington, Mo.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.