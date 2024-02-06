All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 1, 2017
Sheriff: Farmington teen stabs woman fighting with his mom
FARMINGTON, Mo. — A Missouri sheriff said a 14-year-old used a steak knife to fatally stab a woman who was fighting with his mother. St. Francois County Sheriff Dan Bullock said 35-year-old Alicia Morris died at a hospital after the altercation about 5 p.m. Monday. ...
Associated Press

FARMINGTON, Mo. — A Missouri sheriff said a 14-year-old used a steak knife to fatally stab a woman who was fighting with his mother.

St. Francois County Sheriff Dan Bullock said 35-year-old Alicia Morris died at a hospital after the altercation about 5 p.m. Monday.

Authorities said Morris had accidentally driven off of the road in Farmington and walked with her boyfriend to a nearby home to borrow a chain to pull the vehicle from a ditch.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The teenage boy went with the couple to help them free the car and was dropped off back at home. Authorities said that’s when the women argued, and the boy stabbed Morris once in the back.

It was not immediately clear whether the teenager has been charged, though Bullock said he was in juvenile custody.

Pertinent address:

Farmington, Mo.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 6
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed...
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott Coun...
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
NewsOct. 4
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
NewsOct. 3
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
NewsOct. 3
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
NewsOct. 3
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy