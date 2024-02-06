Sheriff: Farmington teen stabs woman fighting with his mom

FARMINGTON, Mo. — A Missouri sheriff said a 14-year-old used a steak knife to fatally stab a woman who was fighting with his mother.

St. Francois County Sheriff Dan Bullock said 35-year-old Alicia Morris died at a hospital after the altercation about 5 p.m. Monday.

Authorities said Morris had accidentally driven off of the road in Farmington and walked with her boyfriend to a nearby home to borrow a chain to pull the vehicle from a ditch.