Sheriff, chief say police have a lot on their hands

In the wake of ongoing scrutiny over the May 25 choking death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, two prominent figures in local law enforcement condemned the brutality.

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson and Cape Girardeau police chief Wes Blair suggest an even deeper problem exists.

Both say the public’s expectations of police are too broad.

This perception is not the public’s fault, they insist, but say the police are often the only reliable option for myriad issues.

“People have to decide what they want from the police,” Dickerson said.

Cape Girardeau police chief Wes Blair Southeast Missourian file

“We’re trained to enforce the law and keep the peace,” she said, “but it’s not our job to be raising other people’s kids and acting as social workers.”

Blair echoed those remarks.

“We have very high expectations (on us) to solve societal problems when it seems no one else can,” said Blair, chief since 2013.

Dickerson and Blair lament the cuts in state mental health funding.

“We have a gentleman right now,” Dickerson said, “who belongs in a treatment center but (the state) can’t find him a bed.”

The unnamed individual was lodged at the county jail in Jackson until four days ago when he was hospitalized.

“Because he’s our responsibility, we’ve had to sit a guard with him at the hospital 24 hours a day,” Dickerson said.

“The average police officer is overburdened,” Blair said, suggesting the lack of state resources makes the police the catch-all for all sorts of problems.

“We get called for drug overdoses,” Blair said, “and if a resident’s grass has grown too high, we get called to handle that, too.”

If someone is found to be homeless, there are not-for-profit organizations set up to help, Blair acknowledged, “But at 3 a.m., we get the call and we respond.”

According to the Missouri Budget Project, the General Assembly has cut state general revenue funding for mental health services by as much as 35% since 2009.