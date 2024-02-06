Embattled Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson told an FBI agent he was unaware he could not notarize his own signature on a law-enforcement document, according to court testimony.

FBI special agent Dan Zwiesler stated in Mississippi County Circuit Court on June 27 that Hutcheson, who holds a commission as a notary public, told him he notarized his own affidavit, but did not know such action was prohibited.

But longtime Scott County notary Beverly Riley said Wednesday the prohibition against notarizing your own signature is well understood by notaries.

The comment came as Judge Gary Kamp bound Hutcheson over to circuit court to stand trial on seven felony counts of forgery. The decision followed last week's preliminary hearing in Charleston, Missouri.

Kamp initially took the case under advisement. Kamp's brief written order, dated June 28, was filed in circuit court Wednesday.

In addition to the felony counts, Hutcheson also faces seven misdemeanor counts of tampering with computer data and a misdemeanor count of notary misconduct.

Kamp's ruling only dealt with the felony counts because the judge did not have to issue a decision for the prosecution to proceed with the misdemeanor counts, said Hutcheson's lawyer, Scott Rosenblum.

"We will be ready to defend him in court," Rosenblum said.

State prosecutors have accused Hutcheson of illegally using a computer program at the sheriff's department to ping cellphones of a judge and five Missouri State Highway Patrol officers to determine their locations.

Prosecutors said Hutcheson notarized his own affidavits to access a computer program to ping the cellphones.

Hutcheson is accused of committing those crimes in 2014 while serving under Sheriff Keith Moore. Hutcheson was elected sheriff last year.