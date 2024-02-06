Sheriff: Autopsy will determine if dogs killed Amazon driver

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. -- Investigators are trying to determine whether two dogs caused the death of an Amazon driver whose body was found in the yard of a home in rural northwest Missouri.

Ray County Sheriff Scott Childers said deputies went to a home in Excelsior Springs on Monday evening, Oct. 24, after reports an Amazon truck had been parked in the same spot for about two hours, with its lights on and motor running.

The driver's body was found in the yard in front of the home. His name has not been released.

Childers said the man had injuries consistent with an animal attack and two aggressive dogs -- a German Shepherd and English Mastiff -- were at the home. However, an autopsy will be conducted to determine whether the dogs caused the driver's death, he said.

A deputy shot and injured the mastiff because it was aggressive toward sheriff's deputies and medical responders on the scene.