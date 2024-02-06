All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsOctober 26, 2022

Sheriff: Autopsy will determine if dogs killed Amazon driver

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. -- Investigators are trying to determine whether two dogs caused the death of an Amazon driver whose body was found in the yard of a home in rural northwest Missouri. Ray County Sheriff Scott Childers said deputies went to a home in Excelsior Springs on Monday evening, Oct. 24, after reports an Amazon truck had been parked in the same spot for about two hours, with its lights on and motor running...

Associated Press

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. -- Investigators are trying to determine whether two dogs caused the death of an Amazon driver whose body was found in the yard of a home in rural northwest Missouri.

Ray County Sheriff Scott Childers said deputies went to a home in Excelsior Springs on Monday evening, Oct. 24, after reports an Amazon truck had been parked in the same spot for about two hours, with its lights on and motor running.

The driver's body was found in the yard in front of the home. His name has not been released.

Childers said the man had injuries consistent with an animal attack and two aggressive dogs -- a German Shepherd and English Mastiff -- were at the home. However, an autopsy will be conducted to determine whether the dogs caused the driver's death, he said.

A deputy shot and injured the mastiff because it was aggressive toward sheriff's deputies and medical responders on the scene.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The dogs went back into the house but the deputies could hear them barking and saw blood on the doggie door.

Childers said he and deputies went into the home and shot and killed the dogs in order to protect deputies, medical personnel and detectives at the scene.

The homeowners were out of town but the dogs were being cared for, the sheriff said.

Amazon said in a statement that it was "deeply saddened" by the driver's death and is helping law enforcement with the investigation.

Excelsior Springs is about 30 miles northeast of Kansas City.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe ...
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case again...
NewsDec. 10
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension t...
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as m...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
NewsDec. 9
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
Cape Girardeau issues boil water advisory, expanded city-wide
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau issues boil water advisory, expanded city-wide
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting
NewsDec. 7
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
NewsDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for March
NewsDec. 6
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for March
Police report 12-7-24
NewsDec. 6
Police report 12-7-24
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
NewsDec. 6
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
Police report 12-6-24
NewsDec. 5
Police report 12-6-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy