CHAMOIS, Mo. -- Two people were found dead in front of their central Missouri home over the weekend, and another man has been arrested and charged in the deaths, authorities there said.
The Osage County Sheriff's Department said deputies were called around noon Saturday to a home north of Linn for a report of two deaths. Arriving officers found a Chamois couple -- Leonard Gerloff, 59, and Pauline Gerloff, 56 -- dead from gunshot wounds.
An investigation led officials to Warren Taylor, 62, of Chamois, who was arrested around 10 p.m. Saturday. Taylor was later charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action.
He was being held without bond.
No attorney for Taylor was listed in online court records as of early Monday afternoon.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.