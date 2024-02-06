CHAMOIS, Mo. -- Two people were found dead in front of their central Missouri home over the weekend, and another man has been arrested and charged in the deaths, authorities there said.

The Osage County Sheriff's Department said deputies were called around noon Saturday to a home north of Linn for a report of two deaths. Arriving officers found a Chamois couple -- Leonard Gerloff, 59, and Pauline Gerloff, 56 -- dead from gunshot wounds.