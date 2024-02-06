Shelters experience increase in returned rescues, dumped dogs

As inflationary pressures are pinching pocketbooks across the nation, animal shelters across the country are experiencing an increase in rescue animals being returned to their facilities and strays dropped off at shelters by good Samaritans or law enforcement, according to a national organization.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 23 million American households adopted a pet, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA). As inflation causes prices to rise, some pet owners have decided they can no longer care for their animal. The American Kennel Club has reported the average cost of raising a dog from puppy to senior will cost an individual between $14,000 and $15,000.

"There have been an excessive amount of well-maintained dogs, which you know they have been family pets that have been abandoned," Dawn Keifer of Perry County (Missouri) Humane Society said. "We know that because they have on nice collars, they are not emaciated, and no one comes to claim them after the stray hold is up."

Most funding for shelters comes from sponsors, fundraising, donations and volunteer hours, making it difficult to provide treatment and food and maintain animals' health with the recent influx in animals at the facilities.