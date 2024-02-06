Members of the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the 1200 block of North Spanish Street about 1:15 a.m. Saturday for a report of multiple shots fired, according to Sgt. Joey Hann.
Hann stated officers canvassed the area but were unable to locate any suspects, victims or property damage.
There were no direct witnesses to the incident, according to Hann, but officers later recovered 11 shell casings and two live rounds of handgun ammunition near the area of North and North Spanish streets.
The evidence is being processed, but no suspects have been identified in connection to the incident, Hann stated.
