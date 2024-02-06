All sections
Arts & EntertainmentFebruary 4, 2025

Shayla Day returns to 'Chicago Fire' for a new episode

New Madrid native Shayla Day returns to "Chicago Fire" for another episode this season. A former basketball standout, Day has also appeared on "Empire" and in Chicago theater. Air date yet to be announced.

Standard Democrat
Shayla Day
Shayla Day

NEW MADRID, Mo. — New Madrid native Shayla Day will co-star on another episode of the NBC television show “Chicago Fire.”

Day previously co-starred in season 10 of the hit series and will make another appearance in episode 15 of the current season. An air date for that episode has not been released.

A former New Madrid County Central High School basketball standout, Day went on to play basketball at Ole Miss and graduated with a bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism. She then attended Aurora University in Aurora, Illinois, where she obtained a a master's degree in business administration. Day is a trained actress, and in addition to multiple appearances on “Chicago Fire,” she has also co-starred on the FOX television series “Empire” and graced the stage in numerous theater productions throughout Chicago.

Day is represented by Promote Talent Agency in Chicago. For more information about her, follow her on Facebook and Instagram at @shaydayactress.

