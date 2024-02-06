All sections
May 1, 2020

Shawnee roundabout work continues in Jackson; traffic reroutes expected

Southeast Missourian
This map shows traffic-flow patterns surrounding the Shawnee Boulevard/East Main Street roundabout construction.
This map shows traffic-flow patterns surrounding the Shawnee Boulevard/East Main Street roundabout construction.jacksonmo.org

Construction at the East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard roundabout in Jackson will move into phase three Monday, the city announced Thursday.

Access to southbound Shawnee Boulevard from eastbound East Main Street will not be available for the remainder of the project, the announcement stated. Traffic on East Main Street will be diverted onto the newly constructed portion of the roundabout, but only one lane of traffic will be allowed through the intersection at a time.

Temporary traffic signals will remain in place, according to the announcement.

Project completion is anticipated for July, pending weather delays,

Drivers should avoid the intersection by finding alternate routes. If that is not feasible for travel, motorists should use caution near and around the work zone at the intersection, and should follow all posted signs and signals

More information, visit www.jacksonmo.org and www.facebook.com/jacksonmo or contact the Public Works Department at (573) 243-2300.

