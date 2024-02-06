Construction at the East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard roundabout in Jackson will move into phase three Monday, the city announced Thursday.

Access to southbound Shawnee Boulevard from eastbound East Main Street will not be available for the remainder of the project, the announcement stated. Traffic on East Main Street will be diverted onto the newly constructed portion of the roundabout, but only one lane of traffic will be allowed through the intersection at a time.

Temporary traffic signals will remain in place, according to the announcement.